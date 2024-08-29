Zelensky Holds Meetings To Discuss Pokrovsk Sector, Kursk Operation And Long-Range Weapons
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held two important meetings to discuss the situation on the front lines and the development of domestic long-range weapons.
The Head of State announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“I had two important meetings. The first was with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Barhylevych to discuss the situation on the frontlines. Each direction was discussed in detail, with the most attention given to Pokrovsk and Toretsk. We focused on the supply of our brigades and specific defensive actions. We also separately discussed the operation in the Kursk region. The objectives of the operation are being met,” Zelensky said.
According to him, the second meeting was with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.
“All details of this meeting are classified. The only thing I can mention is our deep gratitude to all our developers and manufacturers of long-range weapons. We are strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities,” Zelensky noted.
As reported, speaking at a press conference on August 27, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its own production.
