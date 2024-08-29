Duke Energy Foundation Provides $200,000 In Grants To Bolster Florida's Vibrant Economy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grants will support 15 economic development organizations working to attract businesses to the state



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Foundation is investing $200,000 in grants to support 15 economic development organizations working to attract business to the state and bolster Florida's vibrant economy.

"Companies often consider establishing, expanding or relocating their operations to Florida because of the state's economic strength," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "It's a privilege to support innovative strategies that will build on that success and help ensure our economy continues to grow and thrive for generations to come."

The Orlando Economic Partnership will use a $20,000 grant to develop a tool that will compare Orlando's key business location factors to those of the 30 most populous large regions in the country.

"The Duke Energy Foundation's grant will allow us to have a tool designed to generate new business development leads, create jobs and drive investment in the Orlando region," said Neil Hamilton, Orlando Economic Partnership vice president of market intelligence.

"Having access to this data will be invaluable to our economic development efforts, and we are confident it will attract new business opportunities and elevate Orlando's standing as a top metropolitan area."

Another grantee, the St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation, will use $12,500 to increase awareness of the city as a business location – highlighting the Historic Gas Plant District – among site consultants.



"The Duke Energy Foundation grant will help the St. Pete EDC capitalize on this inflection point in our community's growth," said Mike Swesey, St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation president and CEO. "We are poised to become one of the most desirable cities in the country for businesses, and this grant allows us to tell our story to key decision-makers. We are so fortunate to have the backing of Duke, who continually supports the economic growth that benefits our residents."

A complete list of grant recipients can be found below, with additional details available here .



City of Apopka

CareerSource Polk/Haines City Economic Development Council

Citrus County Board of County Commissioners

CORE Business Center

City of Deland

City of Eustis

Florida's Great Northwest

Hernando County Board of County Commissioners

Highlands County Board of County Commissioners

Nature Coast Business Development Council

Orlando Economic Partnership/Foundation for Orlando's Future

Pasco Economic Development Council

Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners

St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation Team Volusia Economic Development Corporation

For more information about the Duke Energy Foundation, please visit duke-energy/community/duke-energy-foundation/Florida .



