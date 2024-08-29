EU Foreign Ministers Express Alarm Over Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) BRUSSELS /PNN /

European Union foreign ministers have voiced grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire that would end the Israeli war on the territory.

Irish Foreign Micheál Martin described the Israeli aggression on the region as essentially a war against the Palestinians, condemning the civilian casualties as unacceptable to conscience.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström emphasized that the immense suffering of Gaza's civilian population must come to an end.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib labeled the Israeli actions in Gaza as "a tragedy and a humanitarian disaster," and warned of the potential escalation of violence in the West Bank.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed the call for a ceasefire, stressing that the situation in the West Bank must not be allowed to deteriorate further.

In related developments, Sigrid Kaag, the UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, highlighted the unprecedented level of destruction and human suffering in the region, noting that such conditions have not been seen in the 21st century.



