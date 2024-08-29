Global Gel Ice Pack Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global gel ice pack market is set to expand significantly, growing from $10.66 billion in 2023 to $12.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. gel ice pack market growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach $23.7 billion by 2028at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%, driven by rising consumer awareness about health and wellness, efforts to reduce manufacturing costs, and the expansion of online retail platforms.

Increasing Use in Chronic Pain Management Fuels Market Growth

The growing use of gel ice packs in managing chronic pain is a key driver of market growth. Gel ice packs provide effective localized cooling therapy that helps reduce inflammation, numb painful areas, and alleviate discomfort. With the increasing prevalence of conditions like arthritis and diabetes, alongside an aging population and sedentary lifestyles, the demand for gel ice packs is rising. According to the CDC, about 20.9% of U.S. adults reported experiencing chronic pain in 2021, emphasizing the significant need for effective pain management solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the gel ice pack market include Medline Industries LP, Ace Hardware Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Sigma - Aldrich, among others. These companies are focusing on developing innovative and sustainable solutions, such as compostable gel packs, to address environmental concerns. For instance, Pelton Shepherd Industries introduced Terra Ice in August 2022, the first 100% compostable gel pack made from BPI-certified compostable film and natural gelling agents, highlighting the market's commitment to sustainability.

Trends in the Gel Ice Pack Market

Several trends are shaping the future of the gel ice pack market, including the development of hybrid packs, the integration of nanotechnology, biodegradable gel packs, and antimicrobial properties in gel materials. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on implementing carbon-neutral production processes to enhance sustainability and reduce the environmental impact of gel ice pack manufacturing.

Segments:

.Type: Reusable, Disposable

.Material: High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Nylon, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

.Application: Pharmaceuticals, Medical And Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Food Industry, Chemicals, Electronics, Logistics And Transport, Other Applications

.Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the gel ice pack market in 2023, driven by high consumer awareness and a strong healthcare infrastructure. The region is expected to continue its dominance, supported by the increasing adoption of innovative cooling solutions and the expansion of medical tourism.

Gel Ice Pack Global Market Report 2024 covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gel Ice Pack Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on gel ice pack market size, gel ice pack market drivers and trends, gel ice pack market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and gel ice pack market growth across geographies.

