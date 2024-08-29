Honours List Recognition Demands For Henley Consumer Hero

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 34 years ago Andrew Cooper worked briefly in the timeshare business itself. He was a salesman for UK firm Wimpey in Tenerife during a long forgotten era when the product worked and had a stellar reputation.

Timeshare as a way to take holidays only retained an advantage for a short while before the rest of the holiday industry caught up and then overtook the system in terms of value and standards. Cooper had forged strong bonds with many of his clients and noticing a gap in the market he moved into the resale business. He could help clients disenchanted with timeshare to get out of their ownerships and even make some money at the same time.

After a few years it became impossible to resell a timeshare. The market for people willing to pay money for something that would effectively restrict their holiday choices and pay premium costs to do so no longer existed.

Andrew Cooper worked his way through several different businesses, all of which benefited and improved the lives of timeshare owners. Holiday clubs enabled clients to pay less for more flexibility. One company was formed to purely help owners escape unwanted ownerships. A successful group action was taken against exchange giant RCI for syphoning off preferred weeks from owners.

It was in 2016 that Andrew Cooper realised his true calling.

The Henley businessman understood that while some people just wanted to be free of a problematic timeshare ownership, there were others who were legally entitled to financial redress for being mis-sold.

Timeshare operators in Europe had been running wild, with all major companies entirely ignoring consumer laws for decades.

Hundreds of thousands of people fell victim and despite some valiant efforts, individual attempts to sue errant timeshare barons invariably failed due to the monumentally slow, labyrinthine and inefficient Spanish legal system. All the timeshare company lawyers had to do was keep filing delaying endless delaying legal actions until the the plaintiff ran out of money, patience or possibly even their lives.

Andrew Cooper formed European Consumer Claims (ECC) in 2016.

European Consumer Claims. Cooper's life's work

Where individual claimants could be beaten back by timeshare delaying tactics, ECC would never give up. Together with M1 Legal (ECC's law partners) Cooper's team have achieved financial redress for thousands of clients, totalling hundreds of millions of pounds to date. ECC have freed thousands more from unfair contracts which they had despaired of ever escaping.

Delaying tactics and the UK Post Office scandal

Timeshare companies are being financially wiped out by the entirely justified legal punishments handed down to them by the courts. Their only (and arguably extremely sinister) defence is to file as many delaying legal motions as they can. The longer they can hold out, the less money they will end up handing over to their victims if they happen to pass away before the judgment can be enforced.

The majority of timeshare owners are elderly, with a large proportion of them having signed up in the 1980s and 1990s. Back then timeshare ownership made more sense, and there was no internet for people to easily obtain accurate information about what they were buying.

Recently, thanks to a popular ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office the plight of British sub-postmasters crushed by the weight of in indifferent legal system and a self protecting bureaucracy, gained widespread support in the national consciousness.

The pace of justice was glacial before public outrage forced an obtuse British autocracy to resentfully accept responsibility. Before this TV series and the work of Sir Alan Bates, wronged sub-postmasters were actually dying off while waiting for ever-elusive restitution.

The same accusations can reasonably be made towards the timeshare companies who have been ignoring consumer laws for over a quarter of a century. If they were able to delay paying the court-ordered compensation long enough, their elderly victims could have an increasing statistical chance of actually dying before receiving their rightful awards.

A grim result that would tactically benefit those timeshare companies.

Demands for 'honours recognition' for Cooper

Andrew Cooper's tireless work is being compared to that of Sir Alan in that he has already achieved well deserved reparations for thousands of Brits, with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of further claims currently under management.

Praise for the work of Cooper's company and its 200 strong staff is emphatic across all online review sites. Externally audited video testimonials from relieved and jubilant clients are posted regularly on ECC's own website. Multiple high-quality media articles have been published commending Cooper's mission and its success in bringing relief to desperate timeshare victims

Industry experts and ECC's clients alike are uniting behind a growing groundswell of demands for Andrew Cooper's dedication and selflessness to be recognised in the New Year Honours list.

ECC client Mr C Rebbeck enthusiastically backs the call for the modest Henley native to be nationally honoured: "Andrew Cooper changed our lives with the help he provided our family in hour of need. Thanks to him our nightmare is over, we have been financially compensated for what the timeshare company took from us and we are finally free. I have no hesitation in supporting the movement for Andrew Cooper to be awarded at least an MBE in recognition of his work."

"Thanks to Andrew Cooper , hundreds of thousands of people are financially free," agrees Mark Jobling, Communications director for ECC: "I am privileged to work with him every day and there is no justice in the world."

Honours and Appointments expert Clive Hemsley goes even further: "Cooper deserves an MBE at the bare minimum. An OBE really would not be pushing the boundaries too hard. My personal belief is that a Knighthood should be being considered at this point.

"Andrew Cooper fully defines the ideal of a British consumer hero and official recognition for his service is long overdue."

