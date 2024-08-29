(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 29 August 2024





EXOR N.V. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ITS 2024 CORPORATE CALENDAR

Exor N.V. informs that the Board of Directors meeting called for the approval of the 2024 Half-Year Report, originally scheduled for Wednesday 25 September 2024, has been rescheduled to Tuesday 24 September 2024.

An updated version of the Corporate Calendar is available on Exor's website, under the 2024 Corporate Calendar section.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - Change to 2024 Corporate Calendar