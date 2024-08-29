GP London Announces Bone Profile Blood Test For Just £101.00

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK, 29.08.2024 – GP London, a leading provider of private healthcare services in the city, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new bone profile blood test at an affordable price of just £101.00. This test is designed to provide a comprehensive assessment of bone health, allowing patients to take proactive steps in managing their well-being.



As part of its commitment to accessible and high-quality healthcare, GP London is offering this bone profile blood test to help individuals gain critical insights into their bone status. The test measures key indicators such as calcium, phosphate, albumin, alkaline phosphatase (ALP), and total protein levels in the blood. These indicators are vital for diagnosing various conditions that affect bone metabolism, including osteoporosis, bone fractures, and other metabolic bone diseases.



A Vital Test for Early Detection and Prevention



The bone profile blood test is essential for individuals who are at risk of bone-related conditions. With an increasing number of people experiencing bone health issues, early detection and preventive measures have become more crucial than ever. By offering this test at a competitive price, GP London aims to make essential health checks more accessible to a broader audience, ensuring that more people can benefit from early diagnosis and treatment.



“Our goal is to provide patients with affordable and convenient options for monitoring their health,” said Dr Mohammad Bakhtiar, Lead Clinician at GP London.“The bone profile blood test is an important tool in identifying potential issues early on, which can significantly improve treatment outcomes and quality of life. We are proud to offer this service at a price point that encourages more people to take charge of their health.”



Accessible and Convenient Testing Options



GP London's bone profile blood test is available to all patients in London, with flexible appointment scheduling to accommodate busy lifestyles. The test is conducted in a comfortable and professional environment, ensuring a stress-free experience for all patients. Results are typically available within 24 to 48 hours, and patients receive a detailed report along with expert recommendations for any necessary follow-up actions.



About the Clinic:



GP London is a premier healthcare provider in the UK, offering a range of private medical services, including general practice, diagnostics, and specialist consultations. With a focus on patient-centric care, GP London is dedicated to delivering high-quality medical services that are both accessible and affordable. The clinic's team of experienced healthcare professionals is committed to providing personalised care that meets the unique needs of each patient.



For more information or to schedule an appointment for a bone profile blood test, please visit or call 020 70434317.



