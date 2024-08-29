Study shows that nuclear arms possibly to save Earth

(MENAFN) Recent research from China's deep space exploration program has proposed that nuclear weapons could serve as a crucial tool for protecting Earth from asteroid impacts. Published in the Chinese journal *SCIENTIA SINICA Technologica*, the study highlights the potential of nuclear technology in planetary defense, particularly in scenarios where there is limited time to react to an impending asteroid collision.



The researchers examined various methods for deflecting asteroids and evaluated their effectiveness based on factors such as asteroid size, density, and the lead time available before impact. Their analysis revealed that in cases where there is only a week or less before an asteroid is expected to hit Earth, nuclear warheads might be the only feasible solution for altering the asteroid's trajectory and preventing a collision.



To address this potential threat, the study advocates for the development of a global nuclear-based defense system. Such a system would need to incorporate rapid-launch capabilities to deploy nuclear warheads from Earth into space, ideally within a timeframe ranging from seven days to one month. Additionally, the system should feature rockets with high precision, capable of delivering strikes with a margin of error of less than 100 meters (328 feet). The proposed defense infrastructure would also benefit from having nuclear warheads pre-deployed in orbit for long-term readiness, extending beyond ten years.



The study underscores the importance of preparing for asteroid threats despite advances in near-Earth object detection technologies, which can sometimes be inaccurate. By leveraging nuclear technology, the researchers argue, humanity could enhance its preparedness for catastrophic space collisions and safeguard the planet from potentially devastating impacts.

