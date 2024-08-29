Macron suggests Durov to reposition Telegram in Paris

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel extended an invitation to Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, to relocate his company’s headquarters to Paris during a lunch meeting in 2018, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The report, citing anonymous sources, reveals that Macron proposed not only the relocation of Telegram but also discussed offering Durov French citizenship. However, Durov reportedly declined the offer at that time.



The meeting, which has only recently come to light, occurred a year after intelligence agencies from France and the United Arab Emirates reportedly conducted a joint operation to hack Durov’s iPhone. This operation was allegedly motivated by concerns that Telegram was being utilized by Islamic State operatives for organizing terrorist activities.



The Wall Street Journal article notes that Telegram has faced scrutiny from various governments due to the diverse range of users on its platform, including pro-democracy activists, dissidents, Islamist militants, drug traffickers, and cybercriminals. According to the report, Telegram had previously ignored multiple subpoenas and court orders sent by law enforcement, which were reportedly neglected in a rarely checked company email address.



The revelation comes amid Durov’s recent arrest in Paris. On Saturday, upon arriving at Paris-Le Bourget Airport from a private jet, Durov was detained by French authorities. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has indicated that his arrest is part of a broader criminal investigation involving an unnamed individual. A French judge has already extended Durov’s detention twice as the investigation continues.

