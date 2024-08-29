Demchenko Tells About Situation On Ukraine-Belarus Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Service of Ukraine currently does not record movements of equipment or personnel of the of Belarus in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border and controls the entire length of the border recording no non-standard or provocative actions on the part of the neighboring country.

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, said this on the national television, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We control the entire length of our border, and to the moment, no non-standard or provocative actions on the part of the neighboring country have been recorded along the Ukrainian state border," he said.

The spokesperson emphasized that this direction is extremely important for us in terms of strengthening defense. When asked where Belarus can concentrate its forces, Demchenko answered that it is within tens of kilometers from our border.

"The situation there is constantly being monitored. We are soberly looking at the situation. Ukraine is in a state of war, is defending itself and therefore is strengthening its border to prevent invasion forces," he said.

Demchenko noted that Belarus constantly conducts military training and redeploys forces, this is due to the fact that they play along with the Russian Federation and do everything possible to make us keep our troops deployed in this direction.

At the same time, the spokesperson does not rule out that Belarus, under the guise of exercises or under pressure from the Russian Federation, concentrates a certain number of its units deep in the distance from the border.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are concentrating military forces on the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises and called on Belorussian officials not to make tragic mistakes under pressure from Moscow.