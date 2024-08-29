Evidencecare Promotes Amy Deaton To President & COO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative healthcare leader, Amy Deaton, steps into expanded role as President & COO for the next chapter of EvidenceCare's growth.

- Amy Deaton, President & COO of EvidenceCareBRENTWOOD, TN, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EvidenceCare , a leading healthcare for hospitals, today announced the of Amy Deaton to President & Chief Operating Officer. In her expanded role, Deaton will continue to oversee the company's operations while assuming additional responsibilities in strategic leadership and product-led company growth.Deaton brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare information technology to her new position. Since joining EvidenceCare in 2020, she has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. Her understanding of the healthcare landscape and expertise in product development, client success, and data analytics has been invaluable to the organization.“Amy is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the healthcare industry,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare.“Her strategic vision and operational excellence have been instrumental in our success. We are excited to see her take on this expanded role and lead EvidenceCare into the future.”Under Deaton's operational leadership, EvidenceCare has been an INC 5000 fastest-growing company for three consecutive years and has launched and implemented multiple clinical decision support products at dozens of health systems across the country.Prior to joining EvidenceCare, Deaton held leadership positions at Cumberland Consulting Group (now Tegria) and Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC Technology).She is a recognized leader in the Nashville healthcare community, having been named one of Nashville Business Journal's Women of Influence in 2024 and a member of the Nashville Health Care Council's Fellows Class of 2023. She also volunteers with the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and is a member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).“I am honored to take on this expanded role at EvidenceCare,” said Deaton.“I am excited to work with our talented team to continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”---About EvidenceCareEvidenceCare is a unique type of clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows.Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes that improve hospital margins.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 3x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, 2x honoree of Nashville Business Journal's Best Places to Work, and one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. To learn more, visit

