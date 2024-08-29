Late Setback For São Paulo In Brazil’S Cup Quarterfinals
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a challenging evening, São Paulo FC fell short, losing 1-0 to Atlético Mineiro at Morumbi Stadium.
A last-minute header from Rodrigo Battaglia tipped the scales, leaving São Paulo at a disadvantage in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals.
The match unfolded with tactical caution, with few thrilling moments initially. São Paulo struggled to break through Atlético-MG's commanding presence. The visitors dominated early but couldn't capitalize on their control.
Eighteen minutes in, Wellington Rato made a significant play, linking with Calleri, whose shot was saved by goalkeeper Everson.
Under the guidance of coach Luis Zubeldía, São Paulo must now win by two goals in Belo Horizonte to advance. A draw or loss would eliminate them, while a one-goal victory would lead to a penalty shootout.
Before the crucial rematch, São Paulo will face Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro. Atlético will take on Grêmio in Porto Alegre, managing Copa commitments alongside their league fixtures.
In the second half, São Paulo came out more assertive but continued to struggle with finishing. Rato highlighted the half with another potent attempt, foiled by Everson's save.
Atlético answered with several narrow misses, keeping the tension high. The game's climax came when Scarpa delivered a precise cross to Battaglia, who headed it past São Paulo's goalkeeper, securing an essential win for Athletico-MG.
This defeat highlights the upcoming challenges for São Paulo. They must navigate a dense schedule and overturn this initial setback.
The return game will test their resilience and strategic depth, crucial for their continuation in the tournament.
