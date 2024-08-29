Bengaluru: Woman Tortured, Tied To Chair, Then Strangled Police Suspects Husband

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 25-year-old woman, Navyashree, was reportedly choked to death by her husband at their Bengaluru home late Tuesday night. The have detained her husband, Kiran, for questioning in connection with the incident.

Navyashree's friend Aishwarya, who lodged the complaint, told police that the victim had contacted her on Tuesday morning and expressed her anguish about the marriage.

On Tuesday evening, Aishwarya visited Navyashree's house. Another friend, Anil, also joined her. Navyashree discussed her distressed marriage with her friends, following which Anil advised Navyashree to file a police complaint

| Suicide or murder? Father raises questions over girls' deaths in Farrukhabad

After dropping Anil off at home, Navyashree and Aishwarya returned to their place and went to bed around 11:30 pm. The next morning, at around 6 am, Aishwarya woke up to the horrifying discovery that Navyashree had been strangled to death. She immediately called the police to report the incident.

The police believe that Kiran, who was suspicious of Navyashree, may have used his key to enter the house during the night and strangled her.

Sources close to India Today said the woman was tied to a chair, tortured, and then killed.

| Watch: 'Deadpool Killer' shows zero emotion during death sentence

The husband has been detained, and the authorities are questioning him to uncover the truth behind the incident.