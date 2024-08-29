EXPERIENCE WAGYU WEDNESDAYS AT SMOKI MOTO, WEST PALM BEACH

(MENAFN- Brazenmena) DUBAI, UAE August 2024 – Smoki Moto, Dubai's first fully licensed Korean steakhouse, is thrilled to announce the launch of Wagyu Wednesdays, starting 4th September. This new weekly offering invites guests to indulge in a luxurious dining experience featuring a premium Wagyu box, priced at AED 650.

Wagyu Wednesdays will showcase the finest quality Wagyu beef, meticulously prepared to highlight its rich flavours and tenderness. The curated Wagyu box offers a unique opportunity for diners to savour an exceptional culinary experience that celebrates the essence of Korean cuisine with a modern twist.

Guests are invited to join Smoki Moto every Wednesday to experience the elegance and sophistication of Wagyu beef in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Smoki Moto is open 7 days a week from 5:00pm to 1:00am from Sunday to Thursday

and 5:00pm to 2:00am from Friday to Saturday.







MENAFN29082024006534014239ID1108614605