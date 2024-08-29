EXPERIENCE WAGYU WEDNESDAYS AT SMOKI MOTO, WEST PALM BEACH
Date
8/29/2024 6:09:15 AM
(MENAFN- Brazenmena) DUBAI, UAE August 2024 – Smoki Moto, Dubai's first fully licensed Korean steakhouse, is thrilled to announce the launch of Wagyu Wednesdays, starting 4th September. This new weekly offering invites guests to indulge in a luxurious dining experience featuring a premium Wagyu box, priced at AED 650.
Wagyu Wednesdays will showcase the finest quality Wagyu beef, meticulously prepared to highlight its rich flavours and tenderness. The curated Wagyu box offers a unique opportunity for diners to savour an exceptional culinary experience that celebrates the essence of Korean cuisine with a modern twist.
Guests are invited to join Smoki Moto every Wednesday to experience the elegance and sophistication of Wagyu beef in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.
Smoki Moto is open 7 days a week from 5:00pm to 1:00am from Sunday to Thursday
and 5:00pm to 2:00am from Friday to Saturday.
MENAFN29082024006534014239ID1108614605
Brazenmena
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.