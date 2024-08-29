Charter Of Dashalti State Nature Reserve Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Charter of the Dashalti State Nature Reserve of Azerbaijan
has been approved, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources' Collegium has
adopted a decision in this regard.
The Charter outlines the operational directions of the Reserve,
the characteristics of its special protection regime, and the
measures for its protection.
The general provisions of the Charter state that the Dashalti
State Nature Reserve is a territory of special importance for the
preservation and restoration of natural complexes or their
components (including rare and endangered species such as the
Purple Violet, Hirkan Boxwood, Brown Flax, Garabagh Tulip, Rock
Bramble, Dotted Orchid, Magpie Mallow, Shovit Onion, Schmidt Tulip,
Shusha Peony, Shusha Oak, Oak-leaved Azat, Icelandic Cetraria,
Mountain Ramalina, European Lynx, European Roe Deer, Golden Eagle,
Common Swift, Broad-eared Bat, Southern Horseshoe Bat, etc.) and
for maintaining ecological balance.
The territory of the Reserve is classified as a specially
protected nature area of national significance, and a legal regime
of special protection is applied to this area. To protect the land
and water (aquatorium) areas of the Reserve from external
anthropogenic impacts, sanitary protection zones are established
for these areas.
The document also states that land plots for the establishment
and expansion of the Reserve are retained in the relevant reserve
land fund based on the schemes of specially protected nature areas,
and restrictions are imposed on land use in these areas.
The Charter further defines the operational directions of the
Reserve. These include the preservation and restoration of natural
complexes or their components, maintenance of ecological balance,
ensuring compliance with established restrictions on economic
activities by landowners, users, and leaseholders, and the
implementation of scientific, cultural, educational, and limited
economic activities.
Additionally, the protection of natural areas to restore and
maintain the genetic fund, biological diversity, ecological
systems, and natural complexes and objects in their natural state
is to be carried out. This also includes conducting environmental
monitoring within the framework of state monitoring of the
environment and natural resources in the Reserve's territory,
applying modern approaches to ensure the restoration of the unique
forest fund and protected natural complexes, thereby contributing
to the transformation of the region into a "green zone."
According to the Charter, the ministry's regional body will
oversee state control over the condition of the Reserve, the
implementation of measures for its protection, conservation, and
restoration, and compliance with the rules and requirements
specified in normative legal acts.
It is noted that the transfer of the Reserve's management, use,
or lease to legal and physical entities is prohibited. Individuals
found guilty of violating the Reserve's regime will bear civil,
material, administrative, and criminal responsibility as provided
by law.
Damages to the Reserve resulting from violations of the
requirements of normative legal acts on specially protected nature
areas and objects will be compensated in accordance with the
procedures outlined in the Civil Code and other normative legal
acts related to nature protection.
The following activities may be prohibited or restricted within
the territory of the reserve:
- Geological exploration and extraction of mineral
resources;
- Draining of waterlogged areas and carrying out land
reclamation activities;
- Utilization of the plant world for economic purposes,
including use as hayfields and pastures;
- Hunting and fishing (with the exception of fish farming and
scientific research purposes) and the use of wild fauna species for
economic purposes and hunting;
- Application of any chemical, biological, or physical impact on
the environment;
- Organization of mass sports and entertainment events, setting
up tents, and lighting campfires;
- Construction of buildings and structures, public roads,
pipelines, and other communication lines;
- Plowing of land, collection of wild plants, gathering of
collections, and conducting scientific research that involves
removing plants and animals from their natural environment without
special permission;
- Use of surface and underground waters to meet the water needs
of agriculture, industry, hydroelectric power, water transport, and
other economic activities;
- Timber harvesting, collection of secondary forest resources,
additional use of the forest, and forest use for the needs of the
hunting economy.
