US shares see declines at Wednesday’s session opening

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, major US stock exchanges experienced declines at the market open. The Industrial Average fell by 20 points, or 0.5 percent, bringing it to 41,230 by 9:42 a.m. EDT (1342 GMT). The also saw a minor drop of three points, or 0.06 percent, reaching 5,622. Additionally, the Composite lost 39 points, or 0.22 percent, settling at 17,715, reflecting a general downturn in the equity markets.



The VIX volatility index, known as the "fear index," rose by 1.5 percent to 15.66, indicating increased market anxiety. Concurrently, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond climbed by 0.16 percent, reaching 3.841 percent. The US dollar index saw a gain of 0.6 percent, reaching 101.14, while the euro depreciated by 0.6 percent against the dollar, trading at USD1.1117.



In the commodities sector, precious metals recorded losses. Gold prices fell by 0.8 percent, reaching USD2,504 per ounce, while silver saw a more significant decline of 2.1 percent, trading at USD29.34 per ounce. These declines reflect broader trends in the commodities market amid shifting investor sentiment.



Oil prices also saw a reduction of around 1 percent. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was priced at USD77.88 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell to USD74.75 per barrel. This decrease in oil prices aligns with the broader trend of lower commodity values observed in the market.

MENAFN29082024000045015839ID1108614282