Qatar Scientific Club Concludes Summer Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) of the of Sports and Youth concluded yesterday its two-month-long summer camp filled with scientific activities provided to many individuals.

QSC's Administrative and Director Fatima Al Mohannadi stated that QSC is receiving great demand for its scientific programmes which can be challenging especially in meeting the expectations of the applicants and being able to accept all who wish to partake in the programmes.

She explained that this pushed QSC to increase the number of its workshops as well as provide ones in the morning hours.

The club's workshops and programmes will continue within QSC's annual plan following the conclusion of the summer camp until all seats available are filled, Al Mohannadi said.

Hamad Adel Al Yafei, head of QSC's activities and events team, said that the summer camp had many great outcomes that best reflect the club's scientific and technical value.

A total of 18 projects and 16 engineering models were accomplished by participants using advanced technological devices, he added.

Al Yafei said that this year's summer camp witnessed great cooperation with a number of entities that helped provide a diverse range of outcomes including cooperation with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Traffic Department and Social Cultural Center for Rehabilitation of Special Needs.

Participants of QSC's summer camp reached 1,114 with 90 percent being nationals. More than 50 volunteers were qualified for administrative work and logistical services as part of Qatar's aim to spread the volunteering culture to establish an aware and educated generation.

The summer camp programs, totaling 111, included educational workshops, lectures and interactive scientific presentations.