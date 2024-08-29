ECI Issues Notification For 2Nd Phase Of J&K Polls
Date
8/29/2024 2:12:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued notification for filling of nomination papers by candidates for second phase of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the notification, the last date for filling nomination papers will be September 5, while scrutiny will be done on September 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates can withdraw their nomination forms till September 9, the notification states.
Polling will be held on September 25 for the second phase from 7 am to 6 pm, while results of all phases will be declared on October 4.
The seats going to polls in this phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote – Sunderbani, Nowshera Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).
Read Also
J&K Assembly Polls: Permissions Simplified For Political Parties, Candidates
Rahul Gandhi Among 120 Top Leaders To Campaign For Congress in J&K
MENAFN29082024000215011059ID1108613781
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.