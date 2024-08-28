Socal Chapter Of WICT Announces 2024 LEA Award Honorees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual LEA Awards to H onor F our

F emale Leaders Who Have Demonstrated Incredible Advocacy and Mentorship Throughout Their Careers

29th Annual Awards Gala Luncheon Returns to Iconic Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, November 8th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to empowering women in media, entertainment and technology, the WICT Network: Southern California chapter announced today this year's list of honorees for the 29th Annual LEA Awards.



Elizabeth Casey – Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel – Fox Corporation, General Counsel – FOX Sports

Jennifer Mitchell – President, Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital – Paramount

Shannon Ryan – President, Marketing – Disney Entertainment Television Erin

Underhill – President – Universal Television

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, November 8, at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. The annual LEA awards honor four female industry leaders who have demonstrated incredible advocacy and mentorship throughout their impressive careers.

"Elizabeth, Jennifer, Shannon, and Erin are ideal LEA Award recipients, ambassadors

really, as they truly exemplify The WICT Network's mission statement to create bold, self-empowered leaders through advocacy and leadership training. We are proud to honor these extraordinary trailblazers" says Jennifer Miles, President of The WICT Network: Southern California. Miles continues, "These trailblazing executives have proven themselves as crucial leaders, coaches, and mentors to our strong community of women in entertainment and media. To award these super women with a LEA is an honor and a privilege."

For more information, please visit The WICT Network: Southern California socalwict

and stay tuned for additional announcements.

About The WICT Network

The WICT Network is a global not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create leaders that transform our industry by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender, diversity and inclusion research to measure progress and achievement results, and by supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For more than 40 years, The WICT Network has partnered with media, entertainment and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,000 members and 24 chapters strong, The WICT Network is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in media. Charter Communications, Comcast NBCUniversal and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution are the WICT Network's Strategic Touchtone Partners. Please visit Through highly acclaimed programs such as the Betsey Magness Leadership Institute, the TechConnect mentoring initiative and Rising Leaders programs, The WICT Network has become a very well-respected organization.

