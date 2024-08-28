SOCAR, Uniper Review Strengthening Of Strategic Partnership
8/28/2024
Fatima Latifova
The opportunities for further strengthening the existing
strategic partnership between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) and Germany's "Uniper" company across a wide range of
energy business topics have been reviewed,
Azernews reports.
This was discussed during a meeting between SOCAR President
Rövnag Abdullayev and Karsten Poppinga, member of the Board of
Management and Chief Commercial Officer of "Uniper SE."
During the discussion, it was emphasized that the agreement for
the purchase and sale of natural gas extracted from the "Shah
Deniz" field is being successfully implemented, and the expansion
of cooperation in gas supply was also discussed.
The parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation
not only in the oil and gas sector but also in areas such as energy
transition, enhancing energy efficiency, and other matters of
mutual interest.
