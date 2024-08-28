SOCAR, Uniper Review Strengthening Of Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The opportunities for further strengthening the existing strategic partnership between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Germany's "Uniper" company across a wide range of energy business topics have been reviewed, Azernews reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between SOCAR President Rövnag Abdullayev and Karsten Poppinga, member of the Board of Management and Chief Commercial Officer of "Uniper SE."

During the discussion, it was emphasized that the agreement for the purchase and sale of natural gas extracted from the "Shah Deniz" field is being successfully implemented, and the expansion of cooperation in gas supply was also discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation not only in the oil and gas sector but also in areas such as energy transition, enhancing energy efficiency, and other matters of mutual interest.