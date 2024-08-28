Donald Macmillan Returns To Hyde School As Faculty Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Donald Macmillan returns to Hyde School

Donald MacMillan, with 35 years teaching experience, returns to Hyde School this fall.

BATH, MAINE, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hyde School is thrilled to announce the return of Donald MacMillan to its teaching faculty this September. Along with his distinguished career at Hyde, he has been an educational leader at Shattuck St. Mary's School in Faribault, Minnesota and Lincoln Academy in New Castle, Maine. MacMillan will be rejoining the Bath campus to two classes, bringing his deep expertise and unwavering commitment to character education back to the classroom."We are honored to welcome Don back to Hyde in this new role," said Laura Gauld, Head of School at Hyde in Bath, Maine. "Don's influence at Hyde has been profound, and his return to teaching is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn from one of the school's most respected leaders."MacMillan's tenure at Hyde has been marked by his dedication to the school's unique approach to education, which focuses on the growth of the whole person-students, teachers, and parents alike. Over his decades-long career, MacMillan has been an exemplary math teacher, an award-winning lacrosse coach, and a pioneering administrator, including his recent leadership as Head of School."I am excited to return to the classroom, where I first discovered my passion for teaching and mentoring young people," said MacMillan. "I look forward to working directly with students again and helping them embrace the challenges and rewards that come with a Hyde School education."MacMillan's math classes this fall will provide students with the opportunity to benefit from his vast knowledge and experience in education, leadership, and personal development. His return is a testament to the enduring strength of the Hyde School community and its commitment to fostering lifelong relationships between students, faculty, and alumni.About Hyde School:Hyde School is a leader in character-based education, with a mission to develop the unique potential of each student through a challenging academic curriculum, family-based character education, entrepreneurialism and a focus on discovering the best in every individual. With a commitment to excellence in education and character development, Hyde School prepares students for a lifetime of learning, leadership, and service.

