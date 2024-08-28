Stirring Up Good Times At Kansas City's Brews In The Bottoms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) West Bottoms' First Friday Weekend events brew the spirit of Halloween September 7-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cauldrons are bubbling, and the witches are doubling down on the fun as the West Bottoms gears up for a spellbinding First Friday Weekend from September 7-9. With the Halloween season brewing, this historic Kansas City district is conjuring good vibes, libations, and spooky delights at Brews in the Bottoms.

West Bottoms' Brews in the Bottoms ushers in Halloween fun and highlights the 50th season of the haunted attractions.

Kansas City's Historic West Bottoms District is the home of First Friday Weekends and nationally acclaimed Haunted Attractions: Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema.

Over 40 years ago, the West Bottoms was merely haunted by the ghosts of its industrial past. But a transformation began when ghouls, vampires, and werewolves began to call the area home during the Halloween season. These former fiends didn't just scare-they cared, sweeping through the district, restoring historic buildings, and reviving the area. Now, 13 blocks the spans across the blocks near the 12th Street Bridge brim with vintage and antique treasures, proving that sometimes, the scariest spells are the ones that bring about the best changes.

This year marks the golden anniversary of the original haunt, Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction, recognized as the longest-operating haunted attraction in the nation and rated among the best by experts. The vampires will awaken for Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction's 50th season opening on Friday, September 13, alongside the werewolves that roam the legendary Beast Haunted Attraction . Later in the month, Macabre Cinema Haunted Attraction will join the frightful festivities on September 27. But fear not-while the screams and scares come alive at night, the First Friday Weekend offers daytime delights that are more sweet than sinister. And no one has to fear long lines at these nationally acclaimed haunted attractions with the introduction of timed ticketing. Thrill seekers simply need to pick the date and time they plan to go and arrive by their scheduled ticket time.

Visitors can expect a witch's brew of entertainment, from spellbinding selfie stations with cackling witches to enchanting tunes with everyone dancing like the undead. Stores will have haunted house décor to amp up the spooky-fun mood and available for purchase to decorate homes and businesses. Even the four-legged fiends from Lucky 13 Rescue will be on hand, showing off adorable pups ready for adoption-because who wouldn't want a little creature comfort? Plus, the Witches Brew libations at the Full Moon Bar located at the corner of the Beast by Chef J BBQ offer even more creature comforts.

"Halloween season starts in September for the West Bottoms, and the fever for frightful fun is contagious," said West Bottoms district spokesperson Amber Arnett-Bequeaith. "While the night is reserved for spine-tingling scares, the days are perfect for capturing memories with monsters, beasts, and witches alike. Visitors will also like all the spooky store displays and décor available to add to their festive places to bring screams and laughter."

Anyone with a good howl, cackle, scream, the chops for acting, or enjoys the thrills of a haunt should inquire about job openings at the Beast, Monday through Friday between 9

a.m. and 5 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Beast for all houses on September 4 beginning at 6 p.m. Applicants must be 16 or older, have a valid ID, and submit to a background check.

The upcoming West Bottoms' First Friday Weekend events include the Festival of the Full Moon:



October : Boo in the Bottoms, Oct. 4-6

November : Blessings in the Bottoms, Nov. 1-3 December : Bows in the Bottoms, each weekend in December prior to Christmas starting Dec. 6.

SEPTEMBER's BREWS in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

West Bottoms' Shopping:

Embracing the Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme, Brews in the Bottoms runs from September 7-9. Shops will be open Friday through Sunday, with most opening at 9 AM, closing around 6 PM on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from 12-4 PM. For specific store openings, it's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages or visit westbottoms.



Live Music:

Enjoy the tunes of Anthony Perkins performing on a baby grand piano outside at 13th and Hickory from 12-3 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Lucky 13 Rescue :

On Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM, visit Lucky 13 Rescue to view and potentially adopt dogs needing their forever homes.

Food & Drink:

Witches Brew libations are available at the Full Moon Bar, located at the corner of the Beast by Chef J BBQ. Satisfy your cravings with food trucks and various on-site vendors, including the Full Moon Street Bar, Chef J BBQ, Java Garage, Bella Patina's 3rd Floor Painted Rooster Café, and West Bottoms Whiskey.

Haunted Attractions:

Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction's 50th season opening on Friday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m., and the legendary Beast Haunted Attraction opens September 13 at 7:30 p.m. September 27, Macabre Cinema Haunted Attraction opens at 8 p.m.

Full Moon Escape : the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday, 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM; Saturday, 10:30 AM - 10:30 PM; Sunday, 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District , located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 30 stores and restaurants. Its large, multistory buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers making unique, quality finds for home, décor, style, and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated.

SOURCE Kansas City Haunted Attractions: Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema