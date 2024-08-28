Micro Cap Finds Mid-Week Success Following Close Of Acquisition

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Vancouver-based micro cap is gaining some serious steam mid-week after the company announced the closing of an of Radical Clean Solutions Assets. According to the same release, the company also signed a two-year consulting deal with RCS Chief Executive Roger Slotkin, who will lead the development and of the product line and servicing as RCS president.

Shares of the acquiring company, %AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: $AGRI), rallied strongly on the news, with price topping out at $0.0835/share (+34.46%) at the early session high. For that have been riding this downtrend for the last few months, hopefully this move is indicative of things to come!

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is a technology development company focused on building an integrated platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve urgent problems.