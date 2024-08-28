Micro Cap Finds Mid-Week Success Following Close Of Acquisition
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Vancouver-based micro cap is gaining some serious steam mid-week after the company announced the closing of an Acquisition of Radical Clean Solutions Assets. According to the same release, the company also signed a two-year consulting deal with RCS Chief Executive Roger Slotkin, who will lead the development and manufacturing of the product line and servicing as RCS president.
Shares of the acquiring company, %AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: $AGRI), rallied strongly on the news, with price topping out at $0.0835/share (+34.46%) at the early session high. For shareholders that have been riding this downtrend for the last few months, hopefully this move is indicative of things to come!
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is a technology development company focused on building an integrated platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve urgent problems.
