Gov't Passes Set Of Regulations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- The Cabinet on Wednesday approved two regulations that will amend the licensing fees and allowances for various businesses in 2024. These include printing presses, publishing houses, distribution houses, libraries, studies and research, translation houses, public opinion measurement houses, advertising and publicity offices, and periodicals.The amendments to the two regulations are intended to streamline the procedures for registering libraries by revoking their license from the Commission and replacing it with a license issued by the licensing organizations in accordance with applicable legislation.In its meeting, chaired by Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh, the Cabinet also approved a regulation amending the Jordan Maritime Commission's (JMC) Administrative Organization Law for 2024, with the goal of creating organizational units in the JMC, changing the names of some units and redefining their affiliations, and establishing a planning, coordination, and follow-up committee.Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the mandating reasons for a draft regulation amending the Yarmouk University Faculty Regulations for 2024, delegating the approval to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau.The draft regulation aims at aligning the regulation with the Universities Law No. 18 of 2028 and its amendments, and amending some of the provisions governing the administrative process and faculty members at Yarmouk University.Additionally, the Cabinet appointed, Mohammad Sulaiman Abdul Hadi Al-Ma'ayah as a member of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), after he scored the highest marks in the competition conducted under the appointment system for leadership positions.