Russian Drone Attacks Shyroka Balka In Kherson Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian drone dropped explosive on a house in Shyroka Balka, Kherson region, injuring a 56-year-old woman.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration posted this on , as reported by Ukrinform,

The enemy's strike occurred around 18:30, August, 28, when the woman was in her house.

The woman was hospitalized. She suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, a shrapnel wound to her leg and concussion.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Russian military attacked a residential building in Havrylivka, Kherson region, with drones. The strike left two apartments burned to ashes.