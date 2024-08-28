Russian Drone Attacks Shyroka Balka In Kherson Region, Woman Injured
8/28/2024 3:15:22 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian drone dropped explosive on a house in Shyroka Balka, Kherson region, injuring a 56-year-old woman.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration posted this on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform,
The enemy's strike occurred around 18:30, August, 28, when the woman was in her house.
The woman was hospitalized. She suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, a shrapnel wound to her leg and concussion.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Russian military attacked a residential building in Havrylivka, Kherson region, with drones. The strike left two apartments burned to ashes.
