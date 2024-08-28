CPS ENERGY SECURES 350 MW OF FUTURE BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE FOR GENERATION PORTFOLIO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This addition will bring the utility's total battery storage to 400 MW under contract

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural utility in the United States, has entered into two storage capacity agreements (SCAs) with Eolian L.P. (Eolian) for a total of 350 megawatts (MW) of battery energy storage, adding to a 50 MW SCA signed with Eolian in 2023, as the utility continues the execution of its Vision 2027 generation plan.

The battery energy storage projects, called "Ferdinand" and "Padua 2", have a storage capacity of 200 MW and 150 MW, respectively.

Both projects are located in South Bexar County, Texas and will be newly constructed and expected to be online in the first half of 2026.

Having storage resources strategically located in CPS Energy's service territory contributes to overall grid resiliency and benefits customers.

Not including the 10 MW operational in the current portfolio, the signing of these SCAs brings CPS Energy's total battery storage capacity under contract to 400 MW combined.

Dykema Gossett PLLC served as external legal advisor to CPS Energy in connection with the negotiation of the SCAs.





"I am proud of the work CPS Energy has done to secure another 350 MW of generation for our growing community," said Rudy D. Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "This is another step in executing on our Vision 2027 generation plan and we are excited about the benefits it will provide to our community through both reliability and economic development."

"Following on to the 50 MW Padua 1 project already under construction for CPS Energy, this additional 350 MW of

four-hour duration battery energy storage will provide new dispatchable capacity to the San Antonio area by mid-2026, representing the single largest buildout of standalone battery energy storage in ERCOT to date and proving that deployment of fast and flexible energy storage resources at critical grid locations can bridge the many years until new transmission can be constructed to further support load growth and alleviate systemwide congestion," added Aaron Zubaty, CEO of Eolian. "These project locations were carefully chosen years ago to actually reduce the burden on the transmission system and enhance overall market operations by providing resiliency and reliability within load pockets and adjacent to retiring thermal generating units while reducing congestion on key transmission pathways."

The projects are expected to help serve the energy needs of the San

Antonio community for a 20-year period. As part of a related community benefits agreement, the project entities will contribute at least $175,000 each year to CPS Energy sponsored activities and scholarships within the Greater San Antonio area for a five-year period once the projects are operational.

In January 2023, the CPS Energy Board of Trustees approved a generation plan as part of the utility's Vision 2027 plan to power the community into the future. CPS Energy has since added 1,710 MW of owned natural gas generation, 500 MW of natural gas firming capacity, an additional 84 MW of wind capacity, and contracted 730 MW of solar energy and 50 MW of storage.



About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest community-owned provider of electric and natural gas services.

We provide safe, reliable, and competitively priced services to 907,526 electric and 373,998 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities while generating $9 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio over the last 80 years.

Our Vision 2027 strategic plan is designed to guide CPS Energy through rapid transformational change in our city.

As a trusted and reliable community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment.

We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism, our community engagement efforts and programs aimed at bringing value and assistance to our customers.

About

Eolian, L.P.

Eolian, L.P. ("Eolian") operates a growing portfolio of battery energy storage projects and develops and invests in renewable energy and clean molecule projects across the US. For over 20 years, Eolian's founding management has worked together to build the assets at the core of the company, creating unique and proprietary structures that have directly funded the development of 26 GW of successfully operating energy storage, solar, and wind-generating capacity across the country. Eolian is owned by its employees and funds are managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor. For more information, follow Eolian on

LinkedIn

or visit

.

SOURCE CPS Energy