Jordan PM: Region's Youth Need Roadmap In Light Of Current Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Prime Bisher Khasawneh highlighted on Wednesday that the region's youth need a roadmap in light of regional challenges, stressing the need to develop national plans that take into account the difference priorities in each Arab country.

This came in a speech by the premier during the Global Forum on Youth, Peace, and Security, supervised by Jordan's Hussein bin Abdullah.

The premier reaffirmed that Jordan is moving forward with comprehensive modernisation across the political, economic, and administrative tracks, noting that the upcoming parliamentary elections will witness broader youth representation.

He warned of the youth's fading trust in the international system in light of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, reiterating his country's firm position on the importance of ending the war and ensuring the sustainable flow of humanitarian aid.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit stressed the importance of the strategy that resulted from the efforts of Jordan's Crown Prince, hoping it would enhance the role of the youth in political decision-making at both national and regional levels, and in achieving peace and stability in the region.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo commended Jordan's role in promoting the youth, peace, and security agenda in the region, highlighting the importance of the strategy in encouraging youth participation to reach peace and security, especially since about 60 per cent of the region's youth and under the age of 30. (end)

amn









MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108611991