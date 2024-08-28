Egypt Condemns Israeli Occupation Raids On West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Egypt condemned on Wednesday the recent Israeli raids on towns north of the West Bank, which saw many Palestinian civilians killed and injured.

The Egyptian Foreign said in a statement that this recent crime deepens the atrocious systemic destruction of Palestine and continues to violate international law.

Egypt called on the international community to unite against the forces of evil that consistently ignore the voice of reason, and to protect innocent Palestinians and their properties. (end)

