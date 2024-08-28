Walker Healthforce Named Among Crain's 2024 Best Places To Work In Southeast Michigan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Healthforce

is proud to announce its recognition as one of Crain's 2024 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan. This honor highlights our commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes Brilliance, Talent, Integrity, and Engagement.

Earning this distinction is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. By consistently delivering high-caliber solutions and cultivating an environment where talent thrives, Walker Healthforce has built a reputation for excellence in the healthcare consulting industry.

Crain's Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan highlights top companies that excel in creating exceptional workplace environments. This year's winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by Workforce Research Group, which assessed companies based on their workplace policies, practices, and employee experiences.

For the complete list of winners and rankings, see Crains Detroit . The 93 Best Places to Work also appeared in the print edition of Crain's Detroit Business on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

We believe our success is deeply rooted in our core tenets. At Walker Healthforce, we are committed to maintaining a workplace where dignity, trust, and expertise are paramount, ensuring our team members feel valued and empowered to achieve their best.

About Walker Healthforce

Walker Healthforce is a leading healthcare consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower healthcare organizations to thrive. We specialize in delivering high-caliber support in IT, clinical solutions, and strategic initiatives, guided by our core tenets of Brilliance, Trust, Talent, Passion, Dignity, Reputation, Expertise, Integrity, Performance, Precision, Certitude, and Engagement.

We are proud to be a transformative force in the healthcare industry.

SOURCE Walker Healthforce