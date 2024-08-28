Tapclicks And Keen Decision Systems Partner And Host September Digital Marketing Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, and its valued partner Keen Decision Systems , a high-growth SaaS company, jointly announce an webinar, "Unlocking Real-Time Marketing: The Power of Automated Data Collection for Brand Marketers.”

Marketers are inundated with data. Historically, gathering the necessary data, moving, formatting and uploading data into various platforms has been difficult and takes a tremendous amount of time. The integration of TapClicks and Keen platforms takes the pain out of the data collection process and delivers data ready for marketers to measure activity and make decisions.

What:“Unlocking Real-Time Marketing: The Power of Automated Data Collection for Brand Marketers.”

When: September 10, 2024 | 11:00 AM PT.

Where: Webinar, online, free.

Register here :

Speakers: Industry leaders Bradley Keefer, Kevin Yamano, and Lindsey Shedd take a deep dive into the transformative benefits of advanced data collection in digital marketing.

This webinar will explore how streamlined data processes enhance responsiveness, improve accuracy, optimize campaign performance, and boost efficiency, enabling marketers to swiftly adjust strategies and maximize ROI. Whether refining existing processes or seeking new insights for a high-ROI marketing plan, this session will equip marketers with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced, data-driven landscape.

About Keen:

Keen Decision Systems is a high-growth SaaS company that helps FORTUNE 500 and other marketing leaders make data-driven decisions, tie them to financial impact, and create long-term value across the board, including for shareholders. Keen's AI-powered software lets marketers forecast, optimize, and analyze the impact of their marketing investments across all channels, driving a 25% improvement for clients over the past 52 weeks. Keen manages $4 billion in marketing for major brands under Church & Dwight, Poppi, Athletic Brewing and Bush Brothers, among others. Connect at KeenDS, ..., on LinkedIn at , and on Twitter at .

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech/AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks, please visit us at .

