Tommy Bahama X Club Car Special Edition Onward Car Now Available

Club Car ®, a leading of golf, utility, and personal vehicles, and Tommy Bahama , the iconic lifestyle brand known for its relaxed sophistication, are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated "Tommy Bahama x Club Car Special Edition Onward Car" is now available for ordering.

Tommy Bahama x Club Car Onward Special Edition in Lifted and Non-Lifted HP Lithium Ion

Tommy Bahama x Club Car Onward Special Edition Perfect for adventures on and off the golf course. Visit clubcar/tommybahama to learn more.

This exclusive collaboration brings together the best of two beloved brands. These special edition Onward vehicles are built with the quality, reliability and safety Club Car is known to build while showcasing the vibrant, island-inspired lifestyle that Tommy

Bahama embodies for every adventure.

"Laid-back island living meets your favorite beach paths in a stylish and adventurous Onward car," said Jeff

Tyminski, VP Vice President of Marketing and Product Management for Club Car. "We're excited to make ordering available. Getting your car is as easy as contacting your nearest Club Car dealer."

"We know that Tommy Bahama guests will love the features of this beautifully designed vehicle," said Gina Wilcox, Vice President of Licensing for Tommy Bahama. "It is the ultimate synergy of island living and the golf car lifestyle in a thrilling ride. Perfect to bring a touch of paradise to your on or off course adventures."

Standard vehicle features include the signature Tommy

Bahama Ocean Palm print featured on the car body, specialty design elements such as premium seats with a custom embroidered Tommy Bahama logo, color matched contrasting cowl with the Tommy Bahama marlin logo, a custom steering wheel, and locking glove box.

The 4-passenger lifted and non-lifted cars are available with gas, lithium or FLA powertrain options. Lifted vehicles feature a head-turning, custom white brush guard, 14" chrome wheels and tires.

How to Order:

Guests can visit

clubcar/tommybahama to explore the features, customization options, and locate a dealer to place an order for the Tommy Bahama x Club Car Special Edition Onward Car.

