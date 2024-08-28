Theralight, LLC Granted New Patent For Photobiomodulation System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the groundbreaking patent issued, the company is expanding its pioneering role in whole body LED photobiomodulation



LINDON, Utah, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC , a leader and pioneer in whole-body photobiomodulation, proudly announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted TheraLight a utility patent, US 11,865,356. This patent, licensed to TheraLight, LLC, introduces groundbreaking advancements in light therapy that are poised to transform protocols and outcomes across the and wellness industry; it also encompasses an extensive number of features and specifications integrated into each TheraLight whole-body photobiomodulation system.

Photobiomodulation, also referred to as red light therapy, is a treatment that uses red and near-infrared light wavelengths clinically proven to reduce pain and inflammation while improving circulation and overall health and wellness.

"This patent represents a milestone for the company and represents our commitment to advancing the field of light therapy through cutting-edge research and technology," states Charles Vorwaller, Co-Founder and CEO of TheraLight, LLC. "We will utilize this new patent to support and protect both our current and future products."

"As a company grounded in scientific research, we have invested significant time and financial resources in obtaining this patent with additional patents pending," further states Vorwaller. "And we will vigorously defend our patents against any company with a competitive product infringing on our intellectual property rights."

TheraLight systems are renowned throughout the United States and several international countries for providing drug-free, non-invasive, and safe solutions for pain relief, physical rehabilitation, sports recovery, and overall well-being.

