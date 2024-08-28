Passive Infrared Sensor Market Size & Growth Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensor Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensor Market?



The global passive infrared (PIR) sensor market size reached US$ 747.3 million in 2023. The market to reach US$ 2,039.2 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024-2032.



What are Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensor?



A Passive Infrared (PIR) sensor is an electronic device that detects infrared (IR) radiation emitted by objects within its detection range. It is often employed to detect motion, as it can sense changes in IR radiation levels when a warm object, like a person or animal, moves in its vicinity. PIR sensors are extensively used in security systems, automatic lighting controls, and smart home applications because of their dependable performance, low energy consumption, and the fact that they operate without emitting any radiation themselves.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensor industry?



The passive infrared (PR) market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The Passive Infrared (PIR) sensor market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by the increasing global demand for security systems and smart home applications. PIR sensors are extensively utilized for motion detection due to their reliability, cost-effectiveness, and energy efficiency. Their adoption in automatic lighting controls, occupancy sensing, and HVAC systems is also propelling market expansion. Technological advancements, such as integrating PIR sensors with wireless communication technologies and developing smart PIR sensors with enhanced features, are further stimulating market growth. Moreover, the growing emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions is anticipated to drive PIR sensor demand in the foreseeable future. Hence, all these factors contribute to passive infrared (PR) market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Connection:

• Wired

• Wireless



By Measuring Range:



• Indoor PIR

o Up to 3 m

o 3-6 m

o 6-10 m

o Above 10 m



• Outdoor PIR

o Below 20 m

o 20-50 m

o 50-100 m

o Above 100 m



By Output:

• Analog

• Digital



By Application:

• Lighting Controls

• Thermostats and HVAC Systems

• Smart Home and loT

• IP Cameras and Surveillance Systems

• Digital Signage

• Others



By End-Use Vertical:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Residential

• Others



Segmentation By Region:



North America:

• United States

• Canada



Europe:

• Germany

• The U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Poland

• BENELUX

• NORDIC

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina



Middle East & Africa:

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



• General Dynamics Corporation

• Elmos Semiconductor

• Axis Communications AB

• Bosch Security Systems, LLC

• Current Corporation

• Espon Toyocom Corporation

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Atmel Corporation



Discover more:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:

Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.





MENAFN28082024004629010566ID1108610711