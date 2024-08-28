Ledge Turns Up The Heat With The Introduction Of The Ledge Halotm Firepit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The pioneer of in-pool and luxury backyard furniture's newest product revolutionizes the firepit with a resort-quality fireside experience right in your backyard

(Ledge Lounger, Inc.), pioneer of the in-pool and luxury backyard furniture category and leading of in-pool loungers, outdoor furniture and backyard games for esteemed resorts and residential backyards alike, today announced the introduction of the Ledge HaloTM Firepit. Say goodbye to long connector hoses or inground lines-the Halo Firepit's sleek design keeps the propane tank out of sight with a patented

pivoting top that easily glides open, preserving the backyard oasis aesthetic and making Halo super easy to use.

And unlike other premium firepits, the Ledge Halo is uniquely movable, and easy to reposition around your backyard for special events or new seasonal layouts.

Aesthetically designed to create moments of relaxation and reconnection with those most important to you, the Halo luxury firepit is available for pre-order beginning Thursday, August 29 at ledgeloungers.

"Firepits may be the most desired backyard accessory, particularly heading into fall-the season families and friends spend the most time outside together1," says Chris Scherzinger, Ledge CEO. "In a somewhat stale category, the Halo firepit really stands out with its sleek architectural design, sturdy resort-quality construction, and ease of assembly and movability, allowing for multiple center points of outdoor entertaining at home. We're confident this will be the must-have backyard centerpiece for fall."

A recent survey of 1,000 adults ages 18 to 54 conducted by Ledge via Pollfish found the following:



Nearly 90 percent of respondents would spend more time with their family outdoors if they had a firepit

Over 70 percent of people would consider purchasing a firepit as a gift

While roughly 22 percent of those surveyed said their favorite thing about firepits was the warmth produced, an even greater 36 percent instead appreciate the ambiance a firepit creates

Nearly 40 percent of respondents see a backyard firepit as an "outdoor essential" and another 46 percent believe firepits are nice-to-haves

About 13 percent cited s'mores as their favorite thing about firepits Three in four respondents felt that firepits make them feel like a child again

"People conjure up feelings of happiness, nostalgia and connection when they gather around a firepit, and now the Ledge Halo can be the center of the action, especially when surrounded by our resort-class luxury outdoor furniture lines," adds Scherzinger. "This is part of our commitment at Ledge to help homeowners create their own backyard oasis, or as we encourage our fans: Own-Your-Oasis."

Available for pre-order at LedgeLoungers/halo , the Halo Firepit (MSRP: $2,499)

makes an ideal entertaining hub or go-to relaxation spot in any backyard. Unique features include:



Patented Pivotglide top is supremely easy to use, and keeps the propane tank out of sight, a rarity in the firepit industry

Uniquely designed to be easily repositioned around the yard, making entertaining easy for all guests

Simple 3-step assembly does not require an in-ground gas line

Constructed of high-quality materials made to withstand all seasons and weather conditions

CSA safety approved; Wind-Sense flameout sensor to stop gas flow in the event of loss of flame due to wind or other weather events Automatic starter and easy flame control, with up to 10 hours of run time on a single standard 20 lb. propane tank

Like all the company's products, the Halo Firepit is made in the USA with the Ledge promise of superior quality, craftmanship and durability. Its elevated designs are equally at home in the trendiest 5-star resorts,

hotels and cruise liners as they are in any personal, backyard setting.

To learn more about Ledge and its products, or to find a showroom or dealer near you, visit ledgeloungers

or follow along on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook

and YouTube .

ABOUT LEDGE

Ledge is an American Original outdoor brand that created the in-pool luxury furniture category and has been the standard of excellence for interior designers, 5-star resorts, pool builders and millions of happy homeowners since 2011. We are committed to innovating best-in-class, long-lasting, quality products that embrace the values of personal rejuvenation, family-time focus and entertaining friends. We strive to enrich the best parts of life by crafting a personal

oasis

of connection and reflection in the homes of our consumers.

Proudly based in Katy, TX, Ledge products are a step above and sold in design showrooms across the U.S. as well at

ledgeloungers

1Pollfish survey data, August 2024.

