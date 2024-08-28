Social Stigma Around Psoriasis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Approximately 600,000 adults in the United States live with undiagnosed psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory - which is nearly the entire population of the state of Wyoming. Psoriasis affects more than 7.5 million Americans yet remains one of the most misunderstood public issues and a highly stigmatized disease. Although the disease is not contagious, according to new data from the National Psoriasis Foundation, more than half of Americans say they would be uncomfortable dating a person with psoriasis and almost 40% say they would be uncomfortable shaking hands with someone with the disease. There is more of a need than ever to address the lack of awareness about this disease that may be putting millions at risk of other health concerns, even individuals with mild or moderate psoriasis.



