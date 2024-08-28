(MENAFN) The United States has officially recognized that Russian forces are making "incremental gains" in the Donbass region but has opted not to provide detailed commentary on the situation. During a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon spokesman United States Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder stated that further explanations regarding the dynamics of the conflict should come from Kyiv rather than Washington.



When asked about the American military’s role in advising Ukraine on the ongoing developments in Donbass, Ryder emphasized that the United States is not involved in specific tactical planning or decisions made by Ukrainian officials. He noted that the United States is in communication with Ukrainian forces to better understand their objectives, particularly regarding their declared goal of creating a "buffer zone" in the Kursk Region. This cross-border operation, initiated by Kyiv earlier this month, has involved thousands of Ukrainian troops. While they have managed to capture some border areas, their attempts to penetrate deeper into Russian territory have so far not succeeded.



Ryder’s comments came in response to questions about Russian advancements in Donbass. While he acknowledged that Russian forces are making gradual progress, he refrained from providing estimates on how long it might take them to reach Pokrovsk, a crucial city in Ukrainian fortifications and logistics within the Donetsk People's Republic, which Russia claims as part of its territory.



The United States official urged the media to direct more detailed inquiries about the conflict’s progression and strategic implications to Ukrainian authorities. The Pentagon’s reluctance to comment on specific aspects of the situation highlights the complex and sensitive nature of international military support and the ongoing challenges in the region.

