(MENAFN) Zimbabwe has formally expressed its appreciation to Russia for its assistance in training specialists in the nuclear power and space industries. This acknowledgment was made by Zimbabwe's of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, in an interview with TASS that was published over the weekend.



Moyo outlined Zimbabwe's strategic ambitions to establish a nuclear power plant and advance its nuclear energy sector, emphasizing that these efforts are crucial to the nation's broader industrialization goals. He noted that the development of nuclear energy is a key component in Zimbabwe's drive towards industrial growth.



In addition to the nuclear energy initiatives, Moyo highlighted the significance of the space industry specialists who are currently receiving training in Russia. He revealed that Zimbabwe plans to enhance its satellite capabilities to better explore and utilize its abundant mineral resources.



The minister also praised the Russian government for providing scholarships to Zimbabwean students, enabling them to pursue higher education at Russian universities. Moyo expressed deep gratitude for this support, which he believes will contribute significantly to the development of Zimbabwe's human resources.



Furthermore, Moyo underscored the importance of promoting Russian language education in Zimbabwe. He argued that increasing the teaching of Russian is vital for fostering bilateral cooperation, strengthening cultural ties, and enhancing overall relations between the two countries.



In related developments, Moyo met with a delegation of professors from the Russian Perm State Humanitarian-Pedagogical University currently visiting Zimbabwe. On Wednesday, this delegation will inaugurate the Centre for Open Education in Russian in Windhoek, marking the establishment of the first Russian language center in Africa.



These initiatives reflect the deepening partnership between Zimbabwe and Russia, focusing on technological and educational collaboration to support Zimbabwe’s development goals.

