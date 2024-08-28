Azerbaijan's Agricultural Land Use: 55% Suitable For Farming

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The total area of land in Azerbaijan deemed suitable for agriculture is 4,780 hectares, representing 55% of the country's land. Per capita, this amounts to 0.47 hectares of arable land, with 0.21 hectares designated specifically for cultivation.

Firudin Taghiyev, Head of the Land Use Control Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, provided these insights during the "Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture: COP29 Round Table Discussions," Azernews reports.

Taghiyev highlighted that approximately 1,485,000 hectares of land in Azerbaijan are irrigated. Of this irrigated land, 78% is used for cultivation, 9% for perennial crops, and 13% for other purposes such as meadows, pastures, and yards. Notably, 80-90% of the country's agricultural products, including all export-oriented crops, are grown on these irrigated lands.