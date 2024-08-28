Azerbaijan's Agricultural Land Use: 55% Suitable For Farming
Date
8/28/2024 7:16:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The total area of land in Azerbaijan deemed suitable for
agriculture is 4,780 hectares, representing 55% of the country's
land. Per capita, this amounts to 0.47 hectares of arable land,
with 0.21 hectares designated specifically for cultivation.
Firudin Taghiyev, Head of the Land Use Control Department at the
Ministry of Agriculture, provided these insights during the "Role
of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture: COP29
Round Table Discussions," Azernews reports.
Taghiyev highlighted that approximately 1,485,000 hectares of
land in Azerbaijan are irrigated. Of this irrigated land, 78% is
used for cultivation, 9% for perennial crops, and 13% for other
purposes such as meadows, pastures, and yards. Notably, 80-90% of
the country's agricultural products, including all export-oriented
crops, are grown on these irrigated lands.
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108610206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.