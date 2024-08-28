PIA At The Battery Show

BAD NEUSTADT, Germany, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show will take place in Detroit (USA) from October 7 to 10, 2024. PIA Automation will also be there, presenting automation solutions for the efficient production of battery modules.

At the Battery Show North America – this year for the first time at the Detroit Center – battery manufacturers, suppliers, thought leaders and decision-makers from all over the world come together every year to discuss the latest developments in battery and electric vehicle technologies. The global battery market is growing rapidly: management consultants McKinsey expect sales of more than 400 billion US dollars by 2030. A large part of this demand is for mobility applications. A growth market for PIA, too:“We have been active in this market for a long time and offer automation solutions along the entire battery value chain,” says Dr. Quanji Cai, Business Segment Manager Energy Storage at PIA.“Our customers benefit from our process and application expertise, which we have built up over many years in our international PIA network.”

The increasing interest in reliable and powerful battery systems is accompanied by a growing demand for efficient production systems. PIA manufactures assembly systems for electric and hybrid drives and provides its customers with comprehensive support: from the planning and design of such systems to on-site assembly at the customer's premises and maintenance and service. At the Battery Show, PIA will be presenting solutions for module and pack production for the handling of cell housings and for the production of so-called cell contacting systems, among other things. PIA also has solutions for fuel cell systems in its program. The company is also working on systems for efficient and reliable battery recycling – and is thus already thinking in terms of resource-conserving value-added chains.

“The Battery Show is a very good opportunity to further expand our business in North America,” says Dr. Cai.“Furthermore, the trade fair has an impact far beyond the North American market. Our aim is to contribute to the resource-saving, modern mobility of the future with our solutions worldwide.”

Battery cans are gripped from a tray and placed in the line

Fully automated line for assembling battery packs

