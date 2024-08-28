Bolivia’S Economic Outlook Brightens With June Trade Surplus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In June 2024, Bolivia recorded a trade surplus of $155 million, marking the third consecutive month of positive trade balance.



This achievement comes in the face of challenging international conditions and domestic issues, such as adverse weather and social conflicts, which have impacted the country's economy.



From January to June 2024, Bolivia's exports totaled $4,3 billion, while imports in June reached $669.6 million.



The surplus has been primarily driven by an increase in non-traditional exports, which grew by 9% compared to the previous month.



Key contributors to this growth include soybean derivatives, such as oil and soybean meal. Additionally, there has been a resurgence in mineral exports like silver and lead.

Performance of Key Sectors

Agricultural and Agro-industrial Sector: Soybeans and their derivatives have played a crucial role in boosting exports.







This sector has shown signs of recovery after past adverse weather conditions affected it. The beef industry has also been notable, positioning Bolivia as a leading exporter globally.



Mining Sector: The mining sector has seen significant growth, with increased exports of minerals such as zinc, silver, and lead. This growth has been essential to Bolivia's trade surplus.



Imports, while relatively stable, have been impacted by low public investment due to a lack of financing. More than half of Bolivia 's imports consist of industrial supplies, capital goods, and transportation equipment.



Bolivia's trade surplus in June 2024 offers an optimistic outlook for the country's economy, suggesting increased foreign currency availability and strengthening key sectors.



However, Bolivia must continue to address challenges such as diversifying its economy and improving its productive infrastructure to maintain and enhance its competitiveness in the international market.



In summary, Bolivia's trade surplus in June 2024 reflects a positive trend in its trade balance.



This growth, driven by increases in non-traditional and mineral exports, persists despite the economic and climatic challenges the country faces.

