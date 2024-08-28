Ashton Woods Homes Names Dan Fitzpatrick Florida Regional President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando Division President promoted to oversee all Florida homebuilding operations

Orlando, FL, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods , the nation's largest private homebuilder, announced today that it has promoted building-industry veteran Dan Fitzpatrick to Florida Regional President. Fitzpatrick, currently president of Ashton Woods' Orlando Division, will now oversee operations across Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville and work with local leadership teams to drive the company's continued growth in the state of Florida.

“Dan's leadership experience in the homebuilding industry and his vast knowledge of the Florida market made him an obvious choice to lead the Orlando division when he assumed the role of Division President four years ago,” said Ryan Lewis, COO of Ashton Woods.“In his tenure with Ashton Woods, Dan has expanded the division footprint and built a substantial land pipeline to fuel future growth in the Florida market.”

Ashton Woods has been a dominant presence in Florida for over 20 years, beginning in Orlando and expanding into Tampa, building under both the Ashton Woods and Starlight Homes brands. The company expects to hold a grand opening for its first Jacksonville community in 2025.

“I am proud of all we have achieved in Orlando and honored to play a larger role in Ashton Woods' success throughout Florida,” said Fitzpatrick.“From Ashton Woods' focus on serving the design-forward buyer looking for thoughtfully curated designer touches to Starlight Homes' mission to make the dream of home ownership a reality for first-time homebuyers, we have a great story to tell and a range of options to deliver on the needs of homebuyers across the Florida market.”

Fitzpatrick's career has included leadership roles with significant experience in finance, land acquisition and homebuilding operations. He graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

About Ashton Woods and Starlight Homes

Ashton Woods is the nation's largest private home builder* and was recently named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for designing thoughtfully curated, inspired homes for people who love design. The company's industry-leading experience at The Studio and with AW Collections results in exceptional design and special designer touches in every Ashton Woods home. The Starlight Homes brand builds homes specifically for the first-time homebuyer, offering affordable homes with well-executed designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company's commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation, winning hundreds of national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, customer service and innovation.



* According to Home Builder Executive based on calendar year 2023 closings.

