SBU Ex-General, Andrii Naumov, On Interpol's Wanted List

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the request of Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation, put Andrii Naumov, ex-general of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), on the international wanted list.

This is according to the Bureau's press service , as reported by Ukrinform.

On August 26, 2024, a Red Notice was published in the records of the General Secretariat of Interpol.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspects the former official of misappropriating public funds worth UAH 3.2 million during his tenure as head of a state-owned enterprise in 2019-2021.

The SBU ex-general was detained on June 7, 2022, while trying to get from Serbia to North Macedonia in a vehicle containing EUR 592,000, USD 120,000, and two precious stones.

The investigation is ongoing.

The SBU does not disclose the name of the general, but they published a photo depicting former Chief of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the SBU, Andrii Naumov.

In June, 2024, the SBI presented suspicion to Naumov. He was accused of forging documents to avoid criminal liability in the Republic of Serbia.

On June 7, 2022, the former high-ranking official tried to move from the Republic of Serbia to North Macedonia through the Preševo border crossing without declaring property and money at the customs control.

He was found in possession of EUR 592,990, USD 120,102 dollars, and two emeralds.

The man was traveling in a BMW X6 PMV car, which formally belongs to his wife.

The investigators believe that the property and funds were obtained by the man illegally when he served as a director of a state-owned enterprise and later in the Security Service of Ukraine.