Bluetooth SIG To Host Auracasttm Experience Event At 100Th Anniversary Of IFA

AGroundbreaking
Showcase
at
Berlin's Historic
Radio
Tower
KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the organization that oversees Bluetooth® technology, is excited to host
The
AuracastTM
Experience at
IFA 2024.
This
special event,
named
one
of
the
100
moments in
IFA history, will take place at the historic
Berlin
Radio
Tower and will showcase the revolutionary capabilities of AuracastTM broadcast audio.
AuracastTM broadcast audio is a new Bluetooth® capability that enables an audio transmitter to broadcast to an unlimited number of receivers. During The AuracastTM
Experience
at
IFA
2024,
attendees will experience firsthand how AuracastTM broadcast audio will deliver new audio experiences that will enhance the way you engage with others and the world around you:
Share Your Audio:
Smartphones, tablets, and laptops will use AuracastTM broadcast audio to allow
us
to
invite
friends and
family
to
share
in
our
personal audio
experience,
helping us
listen or watch together.
Unmute Your World: Televisions in public locations like sports bars, gymnasiums, transit centers,
and
waiting areas
will
soon
offer
AuracastTM broadcast
audio,
unmuting what
was
once silent and providing us with a more complete watching experience.
Hear Your Best:
Public venues like auditoriums, lecture halls, cinemas, theaters, and transit centers will soon add AuracastTM
broadcast
audio
to
their existing
sound
systems, enabling
us
to hear our best in the places we go and promoting better living through better hearing for everyone.
"IFA
is
a
cornerstone
event
for
showcasing
technology
innovation,
and
we
are
honored
to
showcase
The AuracastTM Experience at the 100th celebration of this iconic show" said Neville Meijers, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG, "AuracastTM broadcast audio represents a leap forward in wireless audio, redefining how we share and experience audio in group settings and public spaces, and we are excited to demonstrate some of the ways AuracastTM broadcast audio will help better connect our world."
"We are delighted to feature The AuracastTM Experience as Moment 48 in our '100Moments at IFA' series," said Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management GmbH. "As we celebrate a century of innovation at IFA, it is fitting to highlight AuracastTM broadcast audio as a breakthrough
that
embodies
the
future
of
wireless
audio. This experience not only honors our past but also sets the stage for the next era of immersive audio experiences."
The AuracastTM Experience at IFA 2024 is expected to attract a global audience, eager to witness this innovation
in
action. IFA
2024 attendees
are
invited
to
register
for
tours
to
The
AuracastTM Experience
at the Bluetooth SIG booth. Demonstrations will include various use cases from personal audio sharing to large-scale broadcasts in public venues, highlighting the flexibility and power of this new technology.
Learn more and register for The AuracastTM Experience at IFA 2024 via href="" rel="nofollow" bluetooth/auracast-experience
For
more
information
about
AuracastTM, please visit
bluetooth/auracast
About
Bluetooth® Technology
Embedded in more than 5 billion products shipping each year, Bluetooth® technology is the global standard for simple, secure wireless communication and positioning. Since its introduction in 1998, Bluetooth
technology has created connections that have established new markets, shaped culture, and enriched lives. What began as a simple wire replacement technology has become the invisible thread that makes our lives safer, more productive, and more joyful.
About
the
Bluetooth
SIG
Formed in 1998, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) is the not-for-profit membership organization that oversees Bluetooth® technology, the most widely deployed wireless standard in the world. The Bluetooth SIG is a unique blend of an international standards development organization, product certification body, patent and trademark license administrator, and industry trade association. In
partnership
with
its
more
than
40,000
member
companies,
the
Bluetooth
SIG
is
continually
enhancing the technology to redefine what is possible using wireless communication.
