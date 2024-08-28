Bluetooth SIG To Host Auracasttm Experience Event At 100Th Anniversary Of IFA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AGroundbreaking

Showcase

at

Berlin's Historic

Radio

Tower

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the organization that oversees Bluetooth® technology, is excited to host

The

AuracastTM

Experience at

IFA 2024.

This

special event,

named

one

of

the

100

moments in

IFA history, will take place at the historic

Berlin

Radio

Tower and will showcase the revolutionary capabilities of AuracastTM broadcast audio.

AuracastTM broadcast audio is a new Bluetooth® capability that enables an audio transmitter to broadcast to an unlimited number of receivers. During The AuracastTM

Experience

at

IFA

2024,

attendees will experience firsthand how AuracastTM broadcast audio will deliver new audio experiences that will enhance the way you engage with others and the world around you:



Share Your Audio:

Smartphones, tablets, and laptops will use AuracastTM broadcast audio to allow

us

to

invite

friends and

family

to

share

in

our

personal audio

experience,

helping us

listen or watch together.

Unmute Your World: Televisions in public locations like sports bars, gymnasiums, transit centers,

and

waiting areas

will

soon

offer

AuracastTM broadcast

audio,

unmuting what

was

once silent and providing us with a more complete watching experience. Hear Your Best:

Public venues like auditoriums, lecture halls, cinemas, theaters, and transit centers will soon add AuracastTM

broadcast

audio

to

their existing

sound

systems, enabling

us

to hear our best in the places we go and promoting better living through better hearing for everyone.

"IFA

is

a

cornerstone

event

for

showcasing

technology

innovation,

and

we

are

honored

to

showcase

The AuracastTM Experience at the 100th celebration of this iconic show" said Neville Meijers, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG, "AuracastTM broadcast audio represents a leap forward in wireless audio, redefining how we share and experience audio in group settings and public spaces, and we are excited to demonstrate some of the ways AuracastTM broadcast audio will help better connect our world."

"We are delighted to feature The AuracastTM Experience as Moment 48 in our '100Moments at IFA' series," said Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management GmbH. "As we celebrate a century of innovation at IFA, it is fitting to highlight AuracastTM broadcast audio as a breakthrough

that

embodies

the

future

of

wireless

audio. This experience not only honors our past but also sets the stage for the next era of immersive audio experiences."

The AuracastTM Experience at IFA 2024 is expected to attract a global audience, eager to witness this innovation

in

action. IFA

2024 attendees

are

invited

to

register

for

tours

to

The

AuracastTM Experience

at the Bluetooth SIG booth. Demonstrations will include various use cases from personal audio sharing to large-scale broadcasts in public venues, highlighting the flexibility and power of this new technology.

Learn more and register for The AuracastTM Experience at IFA 2024 via href="" rel="nofollow" bluetooth/auracast-experience

For

more

information

about

AuracastTM, please visit

bluetooth/auracast

About

Bluetooth® Technology

Embedded in more than 5 billion products shipping each year, Bluetooth® technology is the global standard for simple, secure wireless communication and positioning. Since its introduction in 1998, Bluetooth

technology has created connections that have established new markets, shaped culture, and enriched lives. What began as a simple wire replacement technology has become the invisible thread that makes our lives safer, more productive, and more joyful.

About

the

Bluetooth

SIG

Formed in 1998, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) is the not-for-profit membership organization that oversees Bluetooth® technology, the most widely deployed wireless standard in the world. The Bluetooth SIG is a unique blend of an international standards development organization, product certification body, patent and trademark license administrator, and industry trade association. In

partnership

with

its

more

than

40,000

member

companies,

the

Bluetooth

SIG

is

continually

enhancing the technology to redefine what is possible using wireless communication.

