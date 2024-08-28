Aquetha By Tacto Inc. Wins Silver In A' Packaging Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aquetha

Innovative Concept for Aged Sake Recognized with Prestigious International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced Aquetha by Tacto Inc. as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This highly prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Aquetha's innovative approach to presenting aged sake as a work of art through an online gallery concept.Aquetha's unique packaging design aligns with current trends in the industry, offering a fresh perspective on the traditional context of Japanese sake. By positioning aged sake as a treasured art piece, Aquetha appeals to a broader audience, including Western liquor enthusiasts and younger generations who may have previously found aged sake inaccessible.The award-winning design features hand-crafted bottles by glass artist Yutaro Kijima, shaped by the force of gravity to embody a natural roundness that evokes the passage of time. The transparent labels, printed using blank letterpress printing, showcase the clarity characteristic of ice-cold aging. The outer box's simple shape and delicate details, such as the dent on the border between the lid and main body, create a luxurious feel that complements the artwork-like presentation of the bottle.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a catalyst for Tacto Inc. to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design, inspiring future projects that blend artistry, functionality, and cultural relevance. The award validates Aquetha's concept and execution, setting a new standard for the presentation of aged sake and encouraging further exploration in this niche market.Aquetha was brought to life by a talented team at Tacto Inc., including Creative Director Hayato Itakura, Strategist/Copy Writer Takuro Nakajima, Art Director Kohei Futakuchi, and Visual Designer Kazuya Sakamoto.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tacto Inc.Tacto Inc. is a Tokyo-based creative team and design consulting company founded in 2020 with the vision to evolve digital design in Japan. They specialize in building experience design from scratch and releasing businesses from pre-established harmony to create a positive impact. Tacto Inc. provides design consulting services centered on Story Design, helping brands and services communicate their purpose and vision through discursive and visual storytelling.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, safety, and social impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands from across the packaging industry. The competition provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Packaging Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to earn international acclaim and elevate their status within the highly competitive industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

