Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Foster Robust Ties Within Turkic World

In recent years, Azerbaijan has placed significant emphasis on strengthening its ties with Central Asian nations, with Uzbekistan being a pivotal partner in this strategic endeavor. As two of the largest and most dynamically advancing countries in Central Asia, the relationship between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has grown considerably, reflecting a deepening partnership.

A recent milestone in this evolving relationship was marked by the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan on August 22-23. This visit not only highlights the progress made in bilateral cooperation but also paves the way for a new phase in their mutual engagement. By focusing on trade, investment, and strategic alliances, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are reinforcing their commitment to fostering robust ties within the Turkic world, thereby setting the stage for a historic enhancement of their long-standing friendship.

During this visit, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed the "Agreement on Alliance Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan." This agreement marks the commencement of a new phase in enhancing bilateral relations. Additionally, agreements between SOCAR and Uzbekneftgaz will further advance cooperation in the energy sector. The action plan for 2024-2026, which covers tourism, cultural cooperation, and agreements in the fields of education, science, justice, labor, trade, economy, and regional collaboration, is designed to drive result-oriented projects.

The business forum held in Tashkent saw the signing of numerous business contracts and significant agreements on joint ventures, trade, and investment projects across various sectors. These initiatives are expected to boost the targeted trade turnover between the two countries, enhance regional integration, and support the economic interests of both nations. Notably, the establishment of a new light industrial enterprise in Khankendi, recently liberated by Azerbaijan, exemplifies the fraternal support of the Uzbek people. Furthermore, Uzbekistan's active involvement in the reconstruction of liberated territories, including the construction of a secondary school in Fuzuli, underscores this support.

An event titled "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" was recently held in Baku to further bolster the bilateral relationship. During this event, it was decided to establish the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Expert Council. Sherzod Fayziyev, Deputy Director of the International Institute of Central Asia, highlighted Azerbaijan's leading role in the South Caucasus and remarked, "There is no doubt that the rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will benefit both the Central Asian region and the Caucasus." Fayziyev also expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan's progress in building relationships with all Central Asian states, including Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

"Over the past 30 years of cooperation, we have witnessed substantial growth in trade, investment, and various other areas," he added.

Farhad Mammadov, Director of the South Caucasus Research Center, noted that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are actively engaged in multilateral platforms.

"Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan extends to several multilateral platforms, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Non-Aligned Movement. This interaction has proven effective, and the efficient management of bilateral relations allows for decisions that address the interests of all member states within these organizations," he said.

Sanjar Valiyev, Director of the International Relations Information and Analysis Center of Uzbekistan, highlighted Azerbaijan's concerted efforts to establish itself as a key transport hub in the South Caucasus. He also noted the synergy between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in harnessing their collective potential.

"At present, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, two of the largest states in Central Asia and the Caucasus, are merging their potential and pursuing ambitious objectives. Our ministries are implementing the most effective measures to address commercial and economic challenges. Designating 2025 as the 'Year of Economic Cooperation between Baku and Tashkent' represents a groundbreaking initiative," Valiyev stated.

He emphasized that many complex global processes are ongoing and that the existing level of cooperation between countries is inadequate to meet these challenges.

"Therefore, cooperation is of paramount importance. Our states advocate for resolving issues through diplomatic means as swiftly as possible," he added.

Rusif Huseynov, Co-Founder and Director of the Baku Analytical Center named after Topchubashov, underscored the broad opportunities that developing relations with Uzbekistan, a country with significant potential in Central Asia, will offer Azerbaijan.

Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan is concentrating on strengthening its ties with Turkic states.

"Azerbaijan aims not only to be a Caspian or Caucasian state but also to serve as a bridge to Central Asia. This is a clear message to Western countries," he remarked.

He further highlighted the significance of cultivating strong bilateral relations with allied states.

"In this context, the reciprocal visits of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan fortify the alliance," he added.

Significant progress has been made in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan economic cooperation. Over the past five years, trade turnover between the two countries has increased threefold, with a 20% growth observed this year alone. Both nations are targeting a mutual trade volume of 1 billion US dollars. Key areas of cooperation include energy, textiles, agriculture, and urban development. The recent agreements to increase the capital of the Joint Investment Fund and the signing of the "Practical Action Plan for 2024-2025 on Expanding Trade-Economic and Investment Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan" (known as the "Roadmap") are expected to facilitate large-scale projects.

Moreover, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continues to rise. In 2019, the turnover was 81.9 million dollars, and by 2022, it had reached 183.3 million dollars, reflecting an approximate increase of 124%. This growth has been significantly influenced by Uzbekistan's full membership in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, formalized at its 7th Summit in Baku on October 15, 2019.

In the first half of 2024, the value of goods exported from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan was 13.96 million US dollars, while imports amounted to 77.02 million US dollars. The substantial increase in imports primarily pertains to industrial products, equipment, automobiles, and construction materials. Exports mainly consist of agricultural products, oil and petrochemical products, and metal goods. This imbalance highlights the need for new trade strategies in the coming years to achieve a more balanced economic partnership.

The economic development policies of the presidents of both countries have proven effective. Such mutually beneficial cooperation not only drives economic development but also strengthens political influence. Collaborative efforts in energy, transport, and transit are poised to reinforce bilateral ties and yield significant economic benefits for both nations.

As Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continue to forge ahead with ambitious goals and cooperative strategies, their relationship is poised to become a cornerstone of regional integration and economic prosperity. The collaborative efforts in addressing trade imbalances and implementing large-scale projects are expected to yield substantial benefits, reinforcing the strategic alliance and supporting the broader objectives of both countries. The mutual support demonstrated through joint ventures and infrastructural investments reflects a shared vision for a prosperous future, marking a new era of robust and mutually beneficial cooperation.