Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Foster Robust Ties Within Turkic World

Nazrin Abdul
In recent years, Azerbaijan has placed significant emphasis on
strengthening its ties with Central Asian nations, with Uzbekistan
being a pivotal partner in this strategic endeavor. As two of the
largest and most dynamically advancing countries in Central Asia,
the relationship between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has grown
considerably, reflecting a deepening partnership.
A recent milestone in this evolving relationship was marked by
the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan on August
22-23. This visit not only highlights the progress made in
bilateral cooperation but also paves the way for a new phase in
their mutual engagement. By focusing on trade, investment, and
strategic alliances, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are reinforcing
their commitment to fostering robust ties within the Turkic world,
thereby setting the stage for a historic enhancement of their
long-standing friendship.
During this visit, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
signed the "Agreement on Alliance Relations between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan." This agreement marks
the commencement of a new phase in enhancing bilateral relations.
Additionally, agreements between SOCAR and Uzbekneftgaz will
further advance cooperation in the energy sector. The action plan
for 2024-2026, which covers tourism, cultural cooperation, and
agreements in the fields of education, science, justice, labor,
trade, economy, and regional collaboration, is designed to drive
result-oriented projects.
The business forum held in Tashkent saw the signing of numerous
business contracts and significant agreements on joint ventures,
trade, and investment projects across various sectors. These
initiatives are expected to boost the targeted trade turnover
between the two countries, enhance regional integration, and
support the economic interests of both nations. Notably, the
establishment of a new light industrial enterprise in Khankendi,
recently liberated by Azerbaijan, exemplifies the fraternal support
of the Uzbek people. Furthermore, Uzbekistan's active involvement
in the reconstruction of liberated territories, including the
construction of a secondary school in Fuzuli, underscores this
support.
An event titled "Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Perspectives of
Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" was recently held in Baku to
further bolster the bilateral relationship. During this event, it
was decided to establish the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Expert Council.
Sherzod Fayziyev, Deputy Director of the International Institute of
Central Asia, highlighted Azerbaijan's leading role in the South
Caucasus and remarked, "There is no doubt that the rapprochement
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will benefit both the Central
Asian region and the Caucasus." Fayziyev also expressed
satisfaction with Azerbaijan's progress in building relationships
with all Central Asian states, including Afghanistan and
neighboring countries.
"Over the past 30 years of cooperation, we have witnessed
substantial growth in trade, investment, and various other areas,"
he added.
Farhad Mammadov, Director of the South Caucasus Research Center,
noted that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are actively engaged in
multilateral platforms.
"Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan extends to
several multilateral platforms, including the Organization of
Turkic States (OTS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the
Non-Aligned Movement. This interaction has proven effective, and
the efficient management of bilateral relations allows for
decisions that address the interests of all member states within
these organizations," he said.
Sanjar Valiyev, Director of the International Relations
Information and Analysis Center of Uzbekistan, highlighted
Azerbaijan's concerted efforts to establish itself as a key
transport hub in the South Caucasus. He also noted the synergy
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in harnessing their collective
potential.
"At present, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, two of the largest
states in Central Asia and the Caucasus, are merging their
potential and pursuing ambitious objectives. Our ministries are
implementing the most effective measures to address commercial and
economic challenges. Designating 2025 as the 'Year of Economic
Cooperation between Baku and Tashkent' represents a groundbreaking
initiative," Valiyev stated.
He emphasized that many complex global processes are ongoing and
that the existing level of cooperation between countries is
inadequate to meet these challenges.
"Therefore, cooperation is of paramount importance. Our states
advocate for resolving issues through diplomatic means as swiftly
as possible," he added.
Rusif Huseynov, Co-Founder and Director of the Baku Analytical
Center named after Topchubashov, underscored the broad
opportunities that developing relations with Uzbekistan, a country
with significant potential in Central Asia, will offer
Azerbaijan.
Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan is concentrating on strengthening
its ties with Turkic states.
"Azerbaijan aims not only to be a Caspian or Caucasian state but
also to serve as a bridge to Central Asia. This is a clear message
to Western countries," he remarked.
He further highlighted the significance of cultivating strong
bilateral relations with allied states.
"In this context, the reciprocal visits of the Presidents of
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan fortify the alliance," he added.
Significant progress has been made in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan
economic cooperation. Over the past five years, trade turnover
between the two countries has increased threefold, with a 20%
growth observed this year alone. Both nations are targeting a
mutual trade volume of 1 billion US dollars. Key areas of
cooperation include energy, textiles, agriculture, and urban
development. The recent agreements to increase the capital of the
Joint Investment Fund and the signing of the "Practical Action Plan
for 2024-2025 on Expanding Trade-Economic and Investment
Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of
Uzbekistan" (known as the "Roadmap") are expected to facilitate
large-scale projects.
Moreover, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
continues to rise. In 2019, the turnover was 81.9 million dollars,
and by 2022, it had reached 183.3 million dollars, reflecting an
approximate increase of 124%. This growth has been significantly
influenced by Uzbekistan's full membership in the Cooperation
Council of Turkic-speaking States, formalized at its 7th Summit in
Baku on October 15, 2019.
In the first half of 2024, the value of goods exported from
Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan was 13.96 million US dollars, while
imports amounted to 77.02 million US dollars. The substantial
increase in imports primarily pertains to industrial products,
equipment, automobiles, and construction materials. Exports mainly
consist of agricultural products, oil and petrochemical products,
and metal goods. This imbalance highlights the need for new trade
strategies in the coming years to achieve a more balanced economic
partnership.
The economic development policies of the presidents of both
countries have proven effective. Such mutually beneficial
cooperation not only drives economic development but also
strengthens political influence. Collaborative efforts in energy,
transport, and transit are poised to reinforce bilateral ties and
yield significant economic benefits for both nations.
As Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continue to forge ahead with
ambitious goals and cooperative strategies, their relationship is
poised to become a cornerstone of regional integration and economic
prosperity. The collaborative efforts in addressing trade
imbalances and implementing large-scale projects are expected to
yield substantial benefits, reinforcing the strategic alliance and
supporting the broader objectives of both countries. The mutual
support demonstrated through joint ventures and infrastructural
investments reflects a shared vision for a prosperous future,
marking a new era of robust and mutually beneficial
cooperation.
