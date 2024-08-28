(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HoSt Bio-Energy Systems North America and Bright Renewables North America have been selected to provide Natural (RNG) technologies for Global NRG Renewables' distillery waste-to-RNG project in Louisville, Kentucky. The project will convert 105 million gallons per year of distillery waste into high-quality RNG, which can be used for heat, electricity, transportation, and the production of food-grade quality liquid bio-CO2.

HoSt, specialists in continuous stirred tank reactor (CSTR) anaerobic digesters, will three primary digesters and one secondary digester, each with a capacity of 3 million gallons. Bright will provide the biogas upgrading system, with a capacity of 1400 SCFM (standard cubic feet per minute), and the CO2 liquefaction technology, which has a capacity of 600 SCFM. Therefore, all the biogas beneficiation technologies will be integrated and supplied by the HoSt Group, reducing project complexity and risk. Construction of the plant is slated to begin in early 2025 with Swinerton Energy responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as commissioning and project handover.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Global NRG Renewables on their inaugural RNG project," said Graham Hartlett, Chief Sales Officer at HoSt Bio-Energy Systems NA. "HoSt Group's proven experience with distillery projects in Europe, including the renowned Grolsch Brewery in the Netherlands, positions us well to bring this innovative solution to the U.S. market. We are confident that with trusted Swinerton Energy as the EPC the project will be built on time and within budget."

Chris Negus, Chief Executive Officer of Global NRG Renewables added, "This project exemplifies our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the RNG space. The full solution of HoSt's anaerobic digestion technologies and Bright's reliable biogas upgrading, and CO2 liquefaction systems will ensure high efficiency and quality of RNG production."

Global NRG Renewables selected HoSt Bio-Energy Systems and Bright Renewables for their extensive expertise and successful track record in similar projects. This collaboration marks Global NRG Renewables' first project in the U.S., setting a precedent for future sustainable energy initiatives in the region.

About HoSt Bio-Energy Systems North America ( ) and Bright Renewables North America ( ):

HoSt Bio-Energy and Bright Renewables provide the technology for converting agricultural waste into renewable energy and other valuable products. HoSt's anaerobic digestion technology offers a cost-effective, efficient solution for waste management and energy production. Bright Renewables focuses on biogas beneficiation, playing a significant role in advancing the shift towards storable renewable energy, evidenced by its wide array of projects. HoSt and Bright are part of the HoSt Group, whose North American headquarters is based in Vancouver, Washington, providing biogas valorization technologies, services, and maintenance throughout the United States.

About Global NRG Renewables and Global NRG Advisory ( ):

Global NRG Advisory is an energy consulting firm with 40 years of banking and finance experience dedicated to the development and implementation of renewable energy projects. The consultancy aims to enhance the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) capabilities of funds on a global scale. In a short period of time, Global NRG Advisory has established a substantial pipeline of projects across Europe and the USA. Global NRG Renewables was launched in July 2024 as the exclusive development arm of Global NRG Advisory with the ambition of building a Renewable Natural Gas platform that covers both North America and Europe.

SOURCE Host-Bioenergy