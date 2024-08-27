Brazil To See Limited Grain Area Growth, Boosts Other Crops

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As Brazil approaches the 2024/25 farming season, a slower increase in its grain cultivation areas looms, largely due to stagnant prices.



Agriculture Carlos Fávaro shared these insights, noting the contrast to previous years' rapid expansion.



Despite this, reduced production costs by 23% over two years and a 40% boost in funding through the Plano Safra aim to mitigate these effects. Historically, Brazil's agricultural land has grown by about one million hectares annually.



However, Fávaro expressed concerns that this growth rate might not be achievable next season because of unattractive grain prices.



Nonetheless, the production outlook for other crops like rice, cotton, peanuts, cocoa, and coffee remains robust, demonstrating the sector's resilience.







The government is actively promoting grain production, particularly focusing on "tropicalized" wheat in western Bahia.



Furthermore, new initiatives are being rolled out to enhance rice production security across multiple regions, including the central-west and Matopiba, for the second season's planting.



These measures are part of a broader strategy to ensure food security and bolster agricultural competitiveness.



With a Plano Safra 63% more efficient than before, the government strengthens the agricultural sector for economic shifts. This approach ensures that agriculture continues to play a pivotal role in Brazil's economy.

