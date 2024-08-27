Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chairing the regular weekly cabinet meeting at Bayan Palace, welcomed the four new members of the cabinet who were sworn in by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah







CAIRO -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani affirmed the importance of developing action with Egypt to provide full and ongoing care for the citizens of both countries.







KHARTOUM -- Kuwait's seventh plane carrying ambulances donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) arrived to Sudan to help those affected by the war and floods.







KUWAIT -- The Kuwait National Council for Culture Arts and Literature (NCCAL) organized an exhibition, for Kuwaiti researcher Essa Dashti, commemorating 125 years of Kuwaiti-British trade relations with a plethora of archived documents, photos, books and magazines. (end)





