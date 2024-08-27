Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
8/27/2024 8:10:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chairing the regular weekly cabinet meeting at Bayan Palace, welcomed the four new members of the cabinet who were sworn in by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
CAIRO -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani affirmed the importance of developing action with Egypt to provide full and ongoing care for the citizens of both countries.
KHARTOUM -- Kuwait's seventh plane carrying ambulances donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) arrived to Sudan to help those affected by the war and floods.
KUWAIT -- The Kuwait National Council for Culture Arts and Literature (NCCAL) organized an exhibition, for Kuwaiti researcher Essa Dashti, commemorating 125 years of Kuwaiti-British trade relations with a plethora of archived documents, photos, books and magazines. (end)
mb
MENAFN27082024000071011013ID1108608380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.