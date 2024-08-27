Saudi Arabia To Host Global AI Summit To Propel Innovation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Aug 28 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia is set to host the third edition of the Global AI Summit, from Sept 10 to 12, aiming to establish the kingdom as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), and to emphasise the role of in leveraging AI for economic growth.

The summit, themed“Leveraging AI for the Betterment of Humanity,” will take place in Riyadh. It will address topics such as, ethical AI development and AI applications in urban life, focusing on transportation, urban design, mental health, and resource management. It will also address the role of AI in governance.

“The summit will delve into AI's current capabilities, its future, and the ethical boundaries we must establish, to ensure its beneficial impact on society,” said Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority, the organiser.

The summit will gather over 300 experts and speakers from 100 countries, and feature more than 120 interactive sessions and workshops. These will explore diverse aspects of AI, including generative AI and its integration into smart cities, as stated by the organiser.