Ensuring Universal Access To Safe Water And Sanitation: Critical Challenge For 2030

Access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene is fundamental for
health and well-being. According to the UN, if progress does not
accelerate, billions will lack these essential services by 2030,
.
Rising demand for water, driven by population growth,
urbanization, and increased needs from agriculture, industry, and
energy, is outstripping supply. Currently, half of the world's
population faces severe water scarcity at least one month each
year-a situation expected to worsen with climate change.
To meet future needs, investments in infrastructure, sanitation,
and water-related ecosystem protection are crucial. Enhancing
water-use efficiency is a key strategy to reduce stress on water
resources. Positive strides have been made, with access to safely
managed drinking water rising from 69% to 73% between 2015 and
2022.
Water access is a human right essential for health, poverty
reduction, food security, and education. Addressing the challenges
of water scarcity, pollution, and degraded ecosystems requires
increased investment, innovation, cross-sectoral cooperation, and a
holistic approach to water management.
In 2022, 2.2 billion people still lacked safely managed drinking
water, 3.5 billion lacked proper sanitation, and 2 billion lacked
basic handwashing facilities. Without improved infrastructure and
management, water-related diseases will continue to claim lives and
threaten biodiversity and ecosystem resilience.
Civil society organizations play a crucial role in holding
governments accountable, investing in water research, and including
diverse communities in water governance. By promoting awareness and
action, we can achieve sustainability and protect both human and
ecological systems.
Get involved by supporting World Water Day and World Toilet Day
campaigns to drive action on hygiene issues and improve global
water and sanitation access.
